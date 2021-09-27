Alleged Gunman Arrested After Firearm Incident In East Perth

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a firearm incident in East Perth.

Dozens of officers flooded parts of the CBD just before 5:30am on Monday, cordoning off surrounding areas including Wittenoom, Brook and Lord streets as well as East Parade.

The man was taken into custody in the Graham Farmer Freeway around 6:45am, after the car he was driving looked to have wedged in by police vehicles.

Investigations are underway as police examine suspected bullet casings on the road.

Meanwhile motorists have been urged to avoid the area due to traffic delays, particularly in and around the in and around the Northbridge Tunnel.

There is no longer a concern for public safety.

