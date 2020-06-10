Big Brother Australia: Allan Hits Out Over Fake Eviction

There's something magical that unfolds when you force a bunch of random people to live together with cameras filming every inch of the house for all of Australia to see. That's why Big Brother has managed to keep coming back from the dead.

This season of Big Brother looks a bit different, with an eviction each night, and intruders rolling through the door like it's a pub that's just opened up after lockdown.

Last night, Allan got booted from the show and seemed genuinely surprised (he may not be after watching the show back!).

Usually, on the car ride home, we get a contestant who is a little miffed because of the eviction but is usually gracious in defeat, not Allan, he decided to use his last few moments of camera time to sledge his housemates and the fact that he had been booted from the show.

Here's everything that happened on last night's show:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.