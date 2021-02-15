If you love a Netflix documentary like the next person, especially one with mystery, then you can't go past Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel.

It seems everyone in the world is watching it and there are so many questions and WTF moments throughout which left us scratching our heads.

Don't know what it's about? Here's a synopsis:

College student and tourist Elisa Lam vanishes, leaving behind all of her possessions in her hotel room. The Cecil Hotel grows in infamy.

Here's all the WTF moments from Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.