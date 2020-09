All The Winners From The 2020 Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmy Awards have wrapped up for another year, but this time around they were very different!

Instead of a red carpet and live audience, the nominees sat at home on Zoom waiting for their category to be announced. Host Jimmy Kimmel presented to an empty arena.

It was a huge night for Succession, Schitt's Creek and Watchmen, with the three shows dominating most of the major categories.

Take a look at the winners here:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Watchmen

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Cherry Jones, Succession

OUTSTANDING VARIETY/SKETCH SERIES

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!