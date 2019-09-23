All The Winners From The 2019 Emmy Awards

The winners are in from the 2019 Emmy Awards!
Some of the night's big winning shows were Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Game Of Thrones and Ozark.
See all the red carpet fashion!
Check out the winners here:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
WINNER: Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
WINNER: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Lisa Brühlmann, "Killing Eve"
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones" ("The Iron Throne")
Adam McKay, "Succession"
David Nutter, "Game of Thrones"(The Last of the Starks")
Daina Reid, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Miguel Sapochnik, "Game of Thrones" ("The Long Night")
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones"
Emerald Fennell, "Killing Eve"
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul"
Jed Mercurio, "Bodyguard"
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Director for a Variety Series
Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, "Documentary Now!"
Derek Waters, "Drunk History"
Paul Pennolino, "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
WINNER: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live"
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, "Who Is America?"
Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Who Is America
Writing for a Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Nicey Nash, When They See Us
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Russell T Davies, "A Very English Scandal"
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, "When They See Us"
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, "Escape at Dannemora" ("Episode 7")
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, "Escape at Dannemora" ("Episode 6")
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, "Fosse/Verdon"
WINNER: Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Directing for a Limited Series
Ava DuVernay, "When They See Us"
Thomas Kail, "Fosse/Verdon" ("Who's Got the Pain")
Stephen Frears, "A Very English Scandal"
WINNER: Johan Renck, "Chernobyl"
Ben Stiller, "Escape at Dannemora"
Jessica Yu, "Fosse/Verdon" ("Glory")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Director for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, "Barry" ("The Audition")
WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, "Fleabag"
Mark Cendrowski, "The Big Bang Theory"
Bill Hader, "Barry" ("ronny/lily")
Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("We're Going to the Catskills!")
Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("All Alone")
Writing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, "Barry"
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, "Pen15"
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, "Russian Doll" ("Nothing in This World Is Easy")
David Mandel, "Veep"
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, "The Good Place"
Allison Silverman, "Russian Doll" ("A Warm Body")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Veep
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!