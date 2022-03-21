All The Tweets Reacting To Last Night's Episode Of Married At First Sight!
Olivia is at it again!
Last night on MAFS, we saw the final commitment ceremony and Olivia Frazer take absolutely NO responsibility for her malicious behaviour.
After sending around a photo to the group from Dominica Calarco's OnlyFans, Liv can't seem to see how that's wrong.
Add in some tears, Liv saying she doesn't have empathy and a whole lot of not taking accountability, and that rounds up last night's episode!
Here's some of the best Tweets reacting to last night's episode of Married At First Sight:
"Inventing Olivia"
We love Alessandra!
Fell into her lap, she says?
Olivia's crying...
When she said she was in a bad mood
Us listening to her excuses
We're all thinking it
And finally, our QUEEN
Ew, Cruising! A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year!
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android