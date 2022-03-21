All The Tweets Reacting To Last Night's Episode Of Married At First Sight!

Olivia is at it again!

Article heading image for All The Tweets Reacting To Last Night's Episode Of Married At First Sight!

Last night on MAFS, we saw the final commitment ceremony and Olivia Frazer take absolutely NO responsibility for her malicious behaviour.

After sending around a photo to the group from Dominica Calarco's OnlyFans, Liv can't seem to see how that's wrong. 

Add in some tears, Liv saying she doesn't have empathy and a whole lot of not taking accountability, and that rounds up last night's episode!

Here's some of the best Tweets reacting to last night's episode of Married At First Sight:

"Inventing Olivia" 

We love Alessandra!

Fell into her lap, she says?

Olivia's crying...

When she said she was in a bad mood

Us listening to her excuses

We're all thinking it

And finally, our QUEEN

