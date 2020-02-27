All The Info You Need For Getting To Elton John's Townsville Concert

We've waited months for the legend that is Elton John to entertain our city, while opening the brand new Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

If you were one of the lucky ones to score tickets, take note of the tips below, even take a screenshot on your phone so the info is close.

Queensland Country Bank Stadium have asked that you please:

1. Plan your travel

2. Have your ticket ready

3. Arrive early and know your gate

4. Travel light - bags must be smaller than A4 & if it's wet ponchos/ raincoats only!

5. Be ready to have fun, wear your comfy dancing shoes - ready to enjoy the first ever act at your brand new stadium!

Also, take note of the transport info below which Queensland Country Bank Stadium have published:

Please note there is NO public parking at the venue – designated parking is available around the precinct, take a look at the getting here page for more information.



Walking – We strongly recommend patrons walk to the stadium precinct. Walking allows you to bypass the traffic and avoid navigating changed traffic conditions in place around the venue. The Stadium is a short walk from the CBD (approx.1.2km), and a manageable walk from South Townsville (approx. 3km) and West End (approx. 3.5km).





Patrons are able to walk via Lowths Bridge on Rooney Street, which is closed to traffic pre and post show. The new Little Fletcher Pedestrian Bridge will also be open providing access from Flinders Street – south of the stadium.

​

Free Event Buses - Leave the car at home and use one of the FREE event bus routes that drop off at the Ogden Street Bus Hub (approx. 800m from the Stadium). The first buses will depart Kirwan and Belgian Gardens at 4.00pm - show your ticket to ride. Visit translink.com.au/Townsville for pick up/drop off locations.



Drop off, Taxi and Rideshare Zones – There is a Taxi zone at Dean Street adjacent to Central Park and a Rideshare/ Drop Off zone at Morey Street or Flinders Street near Little Fletcher Street



Accessible transport options are available for those in need of them, please review the accessibility page.





WORLD CLASS DARTS EVENT ON TARGET FOR TOWNSVILLE!