All The Funniest Splendour Tweets As The Festival Turns Into Absolute Chaos

There's no denying it, Splendour in the Grass has turned into an absolute mud fest due to the wild weather lashing northern NSW.

Tents have been flooded, people have been bogged, waiting in their cars for 10 hours in the hope of getting in, buses have turned around and people have been buying gumboots like they're going out of fashion. And now, all Friday main stage acts have been cancelled.

We must say before we jump in, our hearts are breaking for all the punters, music acts and organisers - we know it's been a tough couple of years and were hoping it would still go ahead today!

But thankfully, there's been some entertainment (unfortunately, not the music kind) on the internet, with some pretty hilarious tweets...because if you don't laugh, you'll cry. Take it from me, I'm supposed to go this weekend!

Stay safe and dry, folks!

