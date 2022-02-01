All The Best Tweets From Episode 1 Of MAFS 2022!

The bandaged aunties tho?!

Article heading image for All The Best Tweets From Episode 1 Of MAFS 2022!

Married At First Sight has kicked off for 2022 and we've been introduced to the first two couples!

And like always, Twitter was blowing up with some hilarious tweets to sum up the first episode, where we had Tamara marry Brent and Salin marry Anthony.

From Brent's groomsman Levi being brutally honest with Tamara to the fairytale of Salin & Anthony unfolding before our eyes, we've rounded up some of the best tweets from MAFS so far!

1. Everyone is in love with groomsman, Levi

Post

2. Brent hating feet & producers stitching him up

Post

3. The mysterious bandaged aunties

Post

4. Not forgetting last year's fate

Post

5. Anthony is the man of our DREAMS

Post

6. The experts acting like being 32 means you're a senior citizen

Post

7. Selin is GORGEOUS

Post

8. This should be interesting...

Post

9. There's always one

Post

10. We support this notion

Post
Here's What We Know About New MAFS Expert, Alessandra Rampolla

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

1 February 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
MAFS
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
MAFS
Hit Entertainment
MAFS
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs