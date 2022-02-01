All The Best Tweets From Episode 1 Of MAFS 2022!

Married At First Sight has kicked off for 2022 and we've been introduced to the first two couples!

And like always, Twitter was blowing up with some hilarious tweets to sum up the first episode, where we had Tamara marry Brent and Salin marry Anthony.

From Brent's groomsman Levi being brutally honest with Tamara to the fairytale of Salin & Anthony unfolding before our eyes, we've rounded up some of the best tweets from MAFS so far!

1. Everyone is in love with groomsman, Levi

2. Brent hating feet & producers stitching him up

3. The mysterious bandaged aunties

4. Not forgetting last year's fate

5. Anthony is the man of our DREAMS

6. The experts acting like being 32 means you're a senior citizen

7. Selin is GORGEOUS

8. This should be interesting...

9. There's always one

10. We support this notion

