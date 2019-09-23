All The Best Looks From The Brownlow Red Carpet 2019

AFL's night of nights is here - the Brownlow has arrived!
We love seeing the chance for the ladies of the AFL to get dressed up and strut their stuff on the red carpet.
Check out some of our favourite looks of 2019:
Nadia Bartel
Neroli Meadows
Clayton Oliver and Sophie Harmer
Josh Dunkley and Lisa Dunkley
Ben Stratton and Laura Griffin
Jane Bunn
James Worpel and Courtney Carruthers
Jack Darling and Courtney Braham
Julie and Lachlan Neale
Marc and Jessie Murphy
Sarah and Jarryd Roughead
Madeline Slattery
Scherri-Lee Biggs
Abbey Gelmi
Emma Hawkins
Charlotte Viney
Sammy Dobbs
Ruby Keddie and Callan Ward
Alex Pendlebury
Images: Quinn Rooney, Getty
Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!