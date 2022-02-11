All-Star Cast Revealed For Next Season Of 'Celebrity Gogglebox'

With Celebrity Gogglebox dropping in less than a month, Foxtel and Channel 10 have finally given us a list of all the famous figures hitting our screens.

Here's who we can expect to see:

The Irwins

Australia’s most famous family will be joining Celebrity Gogglebox less than a week after wrapping up their Discovery Channel program, Crikey! It’s The Irwins.

Needing no introduction, we’re excited to see what Terri, Bindi and Robert bring to the show.

Dave Hughes and Holly Ife

Hit Network’s very-own Dave Hughes and his wife, teacher Holly, will be bringing their… unique… sense of humour to Gogglebox.

Honestly, we’re just keen to see if Hughesy’s any less quipy when he’s around his family.

Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain

Straight out of the jungle and onto the sofa, Julia Morris will be sitting alongside comedian/activist/media star Nazeem Hussain as they critique a selection of shows, including some they may well have starred in! #Awkward

Matt Preston and Lachy Hulme

Celebrity food critic (and former MasterChef judge) Matt Preston will be buddying up with Offspring’s Lachy Hulme.

While it seems like a bit of a random pairing to us, the duo are apparently best friends in real life. Go figure!

Alex Perry, Joh Bailey and Cheyenne Tozzi

Alex Perry, one of Australia’s most well-known fashion designers, will be joining world-renowned hairstylist Joh Bailey (who’s worked with Princess Di, Kylie Minogue and Paris Hilton, among many others) and model Cheyenne Tozzi.

Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor

Frequent collaborators, comedians and besties Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor will most likely be providing insightful (yet hilarious) commentary, having undertaken everything from stand-up to television production and starring in feature films.

The freshest batch of celebs will be joining Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake, who had their appearance on the program revealed last week.

Celebrity Gogglebox kicks off from March 2nd on Foxtel and March 3rd on Channel 10.

