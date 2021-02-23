All Of Our Thoughts Watching The First Episode Of MAFS 2021!
Wow, what an episode
We were #blessed with the first episode of Married At First Sight Australia 2021 last night and it didn't disappoint!
We were shown the hens, bucks and two weddings - that were VERY different vibes from each other.
Bryce & Melissa were matched together and we also saw Rebecca & Jake matched together.
SO much happened in the first episode, so we shared ALL of our thoughts and feelings from episode 1:
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!