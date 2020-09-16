All New Mandalorian Trailer

Disney+ has just dropped the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 and it looks like a mission to find Baby Yoda's family!

Beyond returning Baby Yoda (aka: The Child) to his home planet, we don't know much about this new season. We can assume based on what we've learned from the trailer that Jedi will be introduced, and the Mandalorian will need to overcome the history he shares with them.

We also know from the trailer's description that “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 30, so get ready for a Star Wars packed Halloween weekend!

Check out the trailer below!