All Eyes Are On Harry And William For Princess Diana's 60th Birthday Statue Unveiling!

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including Princess Diana's statue unveiling, Prince Charles giving Harry & Meghan a handsome sum of money, and Harry using his HRH title in Lilibet's birth certificate!

Princess Diana's statue will be unveiled at Kensington Gardens in honour of her 60th birthday on July 1, and we're all wondering if Harry and William's feud will overshadow the event.

We've also been given access to The Royal Household annual financial reports, which proved Princes Charles gave a handsome sum to William and Kate AND Meghan and Harry. So, did Harry really get cut off like he told Oprah?

And it looks like Harry isn't shaking his 'HRH' title anytime soon, since it's on daughter Lilibet's birth certificate. So what does this mean?

Let's not forget the Swan Upping is upon us! The annual census of the swan population on the River Thames will take place for three days in July 2021.

