All Aged Care Facilities Across The Mid North Coast Have Finished Their Covid Vaccination Programs

All residential age care facilities have now completed their vaccination programs in the Mid North Coast.

Residents started receiving their first jabs back in February.

Aged Care Facilities All Vaccinated:

Port Macquarie’s Grace Symons, 100 years old, was amongst one of the first to receive the vaccine.

The completion of this program has been a major relief for the staff, residents and families.

Meanwhile, the Australian Medical Association has urged people under 60 to wait for the Pfizer vaccine after the government made the AstraZeneca vaccine more accessible to adults.

Member of Parliament Pat Conroy, revealed letters from the federal and state governments blaming each other for the responsibility of rolling out the Pfizer vaccine.

