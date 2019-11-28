All Aboard The Emotional Rollercoaster: 13 Seasons of Grey’s Anatomy Are Now On Stan

If you’ve been following the life of Meredith Grey, you’ll have been on quite the journey. From runaway grooms, shootings, love confessions and that ‘pick me, choose me, love me’ line… it’s television at its finest.

While the show is still pumping along, fans wouldn’t be silly to want to relive the drama all over again – and if you’ve got a Stan account handy, it’ll be a whole lot easier.

The Australian streaming giant has just dropped 13 seasons of Grey's Anatomy onto its service. Experience the joy of watching Cristina down hot dogs and Callie yelling out to her father, ‘you can’t pray the gay away’. Legendary.

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the only show to pop on your watchlist, with cult faves Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Family Guy and How I Met Your Mother also making it to the website.

