Alicia Silverstone Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Clueless Co-Star Paul Rudd

Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd gave us one of the best on-screen couples to come out of the 90s in Clueless, and now, Alicia has shared a special birthday tribute to her past co-star.

Silverstone played Cher, a rich high-school student who is learning to cope with adolescence and its problems. Rudd played her former step-brother Josh, who is a college student and helps out her dad with his law practice.

In the end, we see them get together after realising they had feelings for each other. It was the SWEETEST!

We haven't forgotten how iconic this duo was on-screen and Alicia clearly hasn't either, sharing a montage of footage with Paul from over the years.

Check it out here:

Alicia captioned the post with, "Friends since forever ❤️ Happy birthday Paul!" with the One Direction song Night Changes playing in the video.

Our hearts are exploding from this, and we'd do just about ANYTHING to see a spin-off of Cher & Josh's life!

Back in 2021, Paul Rudd was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and hilariously spoke about the honour.

"I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends," he told PEOPLE.

He's also hoping that being officially sexy will get him invited to sexy dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan.

"And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that," he said.

