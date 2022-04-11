Alfie To Become A Series Regular In 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

If you’re in love with Emily in Paris’ Alfie, you’re in luck!

The character, played by Lucien Laviscount, is reportedly set to become a series regular in the hit show’s hotly anticipated third season.

Alfie and Emily first met during a French class in Season 2, where their shared experience as expats led to them becoming close friends and, eventually, lovers.

Ooh lala!

Find out why you've been saying 'Emily In Paris' wrong this whole time:

With Alfie moving back to London and Emily receiving an offer to join a new marketing firm, the most recent season left the titular character stuck at a crossroads in her life.

“She’s faced with a major decision. She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of Season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why,” series creator Darren Star told TVLine.

“When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well… That’s what Season 3 is going to be about.”

Star then went on to explain how he would like to see more of Alfie.

“I love Alfie, personally. I wouldn’t write Alfie off, and I don’t think Emily should, either… London’s not far from Paris.”

With production for Season 3 kicking off sometime in the upcoming months, it probably won’t be long before we find out what happens next!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: