Ned and Josh are very excited that 'Home and Away' are in town filming close to Yass. They've been in the area since Saturday so there could be a lot going on.

The show has been on air for so long that they've covered the home, now it is time to cover the away. Why not? Let's see Alf in Broome or even better they did a spin off where he travelled all around Australia.

Listen below for more: