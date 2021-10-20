Alex Nation Reveals How She Feels About Brooke Blurton's The Bachelorette

'Representation is everything'

Article heading image for Alex Nation Reveals How She Feels About Brooke Blurton's The Bachelorette

Pic: Bryce Wilson

After her fling with Brooke Blurton was brought up on last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Alex Nation has revealed how she really feels about the newest season of our favourite show!

Calling in, Alex gave us a life update, revealed whether or not she would have ended up with Brooke in different circumstances, and told us what she thinks will happen with the show's recent shift from single-sex to co-ed.

Catch the full chat:

Nick Barrett

20 October 2021

Nick Barrett

