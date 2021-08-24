The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise star Alex Nation has given birth to her second child!

This is Alex's second child but the first with her partner, Carson Jory, who she first introduced her Instagram followers to in December 2020.

The second-time Mum posted a sweet photo of the two gushing over their newborn son, who they've named Maxwell Keegan Jory. How cute!

Check out the sweet photo here:

Maxwell was born on August 20, 2021 at 3:20pm, with Alex describing the birth as, "his entrance was intense and it was beautiful. We are so in love," she wrote.

Other stars from The Bachelor franchise were quick to comment on the newest addition, including Irena Srbinovska, Megan Marx, Kiki Morris and runner-up of Richie Strahan's season, Nikki Gogan, proving there's no bad blood between the pair.

Alex shares son Elijah, 10, with her ex-husband Joel Porter.

Congratulations, Alex, Carson and Elijah!

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.