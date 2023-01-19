Alec Baldwin To be Charged Over Fatal 2021 Movie Set Shooting
Claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins
Actor Alec Baldwin, and others, will be charged over the fatal shooting of cinemaphotographer Halyna Jutchins during the filming of Rust.
New Mexico prosecutor District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr Baldwin and the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
The decision comes after more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe.
Rust’s Assistant Director David Halls has also agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanour charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon and to spend six months serving probation.
Ms Carmack-Altwies said the chargers against Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed had not been filed yet but would be by the end of the month.
“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” Carmack-Altwies’s statement said.
A statement attributed to the prosecutor Carmack-Altwies appointed to the case, Andrea Reeb, added, “If any of these three people – Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls – had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today.”
An attorney of Mr Baldwin said his client, “had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun” on the day Ms Hutchins was killed.
“We will fight these charges, and we will win,” a statement said.
Ms Hutchins died shortly after being shot – Mr Baldwin was pointing a pistol at her when the gun went off.
