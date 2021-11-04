Alec Baldwin Snaps Back At Claims Rust's Set Was 'Unsafe'

Alec Baldwin has voiced his support for a Rust crew member who’s trying to shut down claims about the Rust film set being unsafe.

Taking to Instagram, the Beetlejuice star shared seven text-heavy screenshots of comments made by former Rust wardrobe staffer, Teresa Magpale Davis, who explained (in great detail) how she found life on the set.

“I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullsh*t,” the post begins.

Over the course of 20+ paragraphs, Teresa disputes claims made towards the production, alleging most of the calls of mistreatment stem from choices the crew voluntarily made, such as refusing to use hotel rooms and committing to unpaid overtime.

The post also defends the set’s 24-year-old armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who has had her career under the microscope while authorities unpack the tragic situation.

Find out what a veteran armourer makes of the whole situation:

“[The armourer] had been in the same position for the same type of movie a few months before. Was she the most experienced person? No … But how do you suppose anyone will get that experience?” Teresa continued.

Baldwin has been (understandably) reclusive since the incident occurred, though he has made a point of saying he’s cooperating with police and supporting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family after her tragic death on October 21st.

