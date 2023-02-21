Alec Baldwin's Manslaughter Charges Downgraded

The manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin have been downgraded in relation to the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin’s charges were downgraded by New Mexico prosecutors which could see the actor spend less time behind bars if convicted.

The move follows a motion issued by Baldwin’s defence, pushing to have the firearm enhancement charged dropped.

Spokesperson for the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said they would drop the firearm enhancement charges “to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr Baldwin and his attorneys," and that they are seeking “justice” and not “billable hours for big-city attorneys”.

Baldwin was charged alongside armorer Hannah Guiterrez Reed earlier this month, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Hutchins was shot and killed after Baldwin allegedly shot a prop gun during filming for the movie Rust.

Baldwin has claimed that while he was holding the prop gun at the time of Hutchins’ death, he did not pull the trigger.

Director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident.

Baldwin along with the production company have since been sued by Ms Hutchins’ family.

