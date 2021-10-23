Alec Baldwin has publicly responded after he triggered a gun that killed a member of the crew on a film set.

On Friday, the actor fired a prop gun which was deemed safe which killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin responds after fatal accident on movie set

Baldwin took to Twitter to express his grief over the accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Detectives attended the film set on Friday with a search warrant seeking additional evidence.

Investigations are continuing - no charge have been laid.

