Aldi’s Selling The Original 1983 My Little Pony & More Retro Toys Next Week

Aldi has proven to be a go-to for bargain buys, whether it be awesome one-off furniture and tech deals, or garden essentials to make your backyard look enchanting.

Now, they’ve announced that they’ll be dropping some rad retro products in their next Special Buys on Wednesday 30th October, 2019.

Not only will you be able to get your hands on the full collection of My Little Pony toys in their original 1983 moulds, but you’ll be blessed with a tonne of retro toys and games that will have you remembering days of (not so) long ago.

Assorted Retro My Little Pony (Cotton Candy, Butterscotch, Blue Belle, Snuzzle, Minty and Blossom) $12.99 each

Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head $14.99 each

Retro Plush Toys (Cookie Monster, Elmo, or Care Bears) $19.99 each

Felt Creations $4.99 each

If you’re wanting something for the adults, Aldi will also be flogging a 65” 4K UHD Android TV for $799…

Check out everything they’ll have on offer HERE.

