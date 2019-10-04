ALDI’s Special Buys Includes A Barista-Quality Espresso Machine For $149

Let’s be honest, two of our favourite things in the world would be ALDI and coffee.

Now, our faves have collaborated with next week’s Special Buys and a barista-quality espresso machine is up for grabs for just $149.

The Special Buys deal with the coffee machine kicks off on Saturday the 12th October, but it is expected to be pretty damn hot… so you may wanna line up at like 4AM.

The product description states that the coffee machine has:

Thermoblock heating system

15bar Italian pump

1.6L water capacity

Single and double cup advanced crema system

Swivel steam wand

Stainless steel housing

Cast aluminium cup warming area

Drip tray with stainless steel grid

500ml stainless steel milk jug

Includes 2 x cleaning aids, 1 x measuring spoon with tamp, 1 x stainless steel portafilter and 2 x stainless steel filters

Ummm... yes, please!

Check out the full range for next week’s ALDI Special Buys here.

