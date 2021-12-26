Aldi Issues Urgent Recall Of Popular Ice Cream Over Allergy Fears

Retailer ALDI has issued a recall for a popular ice cream flavour sold across Australia, due to concerns over incorrect labelling.

For anyone who purchased their Indulge Butterscotch Pear Gourmet Ice Cream (1 Litre), ALDI is asking for it to be returned if the consumer has a nut allergy.

It was found the dessert's allergy information did not clarify the product contains peanuts - one of the most common allergies in the country.

The ice cream was available for sale at stores in Queensland, NSW and the ACT.

ALDI released a statement, saying consumers with a peanut allergy should return the product for a full refund.

"The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (peanut) due to use of incorrect packaging," the food hazard statement read.

Tubs which are recalled have a best before date of 09/05/2023.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.