Albury Wodonga Health Pauses New Pfizer Vaccine Bookings

Albury Wodonga health are pausing new bookings or walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine, and will only administer the vaccine if a booking was previously made.

The service says it's in line with the Victorian Health Directives and will let community know when they're available again.

It comes as the pop-up testing site at Wodonga Racecourse is closed until Thursday, with extra capabilities opening up to address additional demand.

Victoria's Acting Chief Health Officer Dan O'Brien says people living on the Border have done the right thing so far.

“I’m really grateful again for everyone in the community for doing the right thing, monitoring their symptoms, and getting a test if they develop, therefore protecting both themselves and the community."

He’s reminded us that although we are on our sixth consecutive day of no cases in the State, it’s important to remain diligent.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they are able, get tested if they’ve got symptoms, get the correct permit if they’re coming home, and check in everywhere, every time.”

It comes during another busy week Covid-19 testing and vaccination wise for Albury Wodonga Health.

In the past 7 days Albury Wodonga Health conducted 18,025 Covid tests, while 2,040 vaccines were administered.

