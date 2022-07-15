Albanese Will Sign Off On Return Of $750 Pandemic Payments

Anthony Albanese has brought forward National Cabinet to this morning to disucss the return of Federal pandemic payments to support Australians through the winter surge.

Bringing cabinet early by two days, Albanese will sign off on restoring the $750 pandemic isolation payment, reversing the decision he made earlier to let them expire despite Australia's COVID cases rising once again.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

43,488 Australians tested positive over the last 24 hours and another 90 were hospitalised, taking that current total to 4,602 people.

Albanese was placed under stress from state premiers, including NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff to reinstate the payments.

Via a tweet on Friday evening, Albanese said under advise from the chief medical officer, cabinet will meet to discuss the return of the payments.

“Received afternoon briefing from Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly on BA4/5 COVID wave,” he tweeted.

“He will report to national cabinet tomorrow morning and we will discuss proposals to ensure the vulnerable are protected over coming weeks.”

Perrottet led the states’ campaign to reinstate the payments for casuals and those with sick pay, and the premiers will continue to push for free rapid antigen tests for concession-card holders.

NSW's leader also backed a debate about reducing the current seven-day isolation period to five, however insisted for it to not be introduced while Sydney faced a challenging flu season and a surge in COVID cases.

Albanese will advocate for a time-limited reinstatement of the pandemic payment.

While in Fiji this week, Albanese said to reporters he had no intention of bringing the payments back, with employers accomodating for their workers if they tested positive.

“The idea that no one is getting any sick leave at the moment, it’s just not the case,” he said.

“Good employers are recognising that people are continuing to work from home while they have Covid and are receiving, therefore, payments through that.”

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: