Albanese Says His Government Will Do Everything To Avoid Gas and Coal Taxes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his government’s “preference” is not to impose a temporary tax on thermal coal and gas to manage energy prices.

Speaking with Sabra Lane on ABC AM on Friday morning, Mr Albanese said the Federal Government is “working through issues” with departments.

Mr Albanese hopes a solution can be made which doesn’t involve implementing a temporary tax.

“Our preference is not that, but we're working through the issues constructively,” he said.

“We're working that through with departments, we're working that through as well with states and territories. We need to acknowledge that in half of the states, we're literally talking about state-owned assets involved here.

“So, the states and territories will need to be engaged here, particularly in New South Wales and Queensland.”

Mr Albanese said the government is working on a solution and hopes some sort of an arrangement is made before Christmas “to put some downward pressure on these increases”.

