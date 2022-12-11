Albanese Recalls Parliament Over Energy Price Cap Following Coalitions' Rejection

The Prime Minster has recalled parliament to pass his government’s emergency energy legislation after the Coalition rejected plans to cap prices.

Last Friday, Anthony Albanese met with state leaders and agreed to temporarily cap gas prices to $12 per gigajoule and cap coal prices at $125 per tonne – saving families around $230 a year.

The Federal Government now faces an uphill battle to pass the package, with the Coalition arguing the move would deter future investment in the market and increase prices long term.

Speaking on ABC Radio on Monday morning, Mr Albanese broke down the plan, explaining how the cap would support struggling families amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“Treasury analysis suggests that the cap will reduce bills by some $230 as a result of the cap on gas and on coal in there will be relief for commonwealth recipients of payments,” he said.

“So, pensioners, jobseeker recipients, people who receive family tax benefit through the social security system will all receive further support through a reduction in their bills that will be paid through state governments.”

Mr Albanese defended regulating gas and goal prices, saying it is only a “temporary measure”.

“This is a temporary measure … it has no impact on the record prices they are receiving for the exports, nor does it apply for any additional and new investment in new fields. It applies for just eight months,” he said.

