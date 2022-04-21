Albanese Campaigns From Home After Testing Positive For COVID

A blow or a boost for Labor's election campaign as Anthony Albanese tests positive for Covid.

The Opposition Leader confirmed on Thursday night he had returned a positive routine PCR test ahead travelling to WA.

Despite the forced week-long absence from the mid-point of the campaign trail, Albanese said he was in good health and would carry out his duties from home.

Mr Albanese released a statement, saying he would “continue my responsibilities as alternative prime minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians”.

The furloughing of the Opposition leader now means that the pressure now falls to his colleagues to carry Labor's campaign in his absence.

Albanese's Covid diagnosis will also give Labour the opportunity to showcase their leadership team, including, Richard Marles, Labor's deputy leader, along with the more known faces from the frontbench, including Mark Butler, Tanya Plibersek, Penny Wong and Jim Chalmers.

In the meantime, Albanese will boost his media appearances through radio, television and online interviews from home, while he remains in good health.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other leaders have taken to social media extending their sympathies to Albanese, wishing him all the best for his recovery.

