Alanis Morissette Is Coming To Australia For Bluesfest 2020!

Our angst queen, Alanis Morissette, has this morning been announced as the latest artist to join the Bluesfest lineup this Easter.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill, Alanis will be performing a special set of her mega successful album!

Yes, the entire album!

To make things even sweeter, two-time Grammy award winner Tori Kelly has also been added to the bill!

The pair are joining an already massive lineup of artists, including Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House and Guy Sebastian.

Bluesfest will take place from April 9th - 13th in Byron Bay. Find out more information here!

