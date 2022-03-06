Al From MAFS Opens Up About Dropping The Ball With Sam's Parents

What was he thinking?!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Al from MAFS, who had a rough one on last night's episode after wife Sam voted to leave the experiment.

Al & Sam had an interesting week, where they met their parents and Al said he plays video games in his spare time. NOOOOO! We wanted to know what was he THINKING?! 

So, what was it like being rejected last night? We also find out if he's grown as a person and if he might still be with Sam now!

Missed the chat? Find out what Al had to say about dropping the ball with Sam's parents here:

Don't forget to check out our new podcast, Date For It!

