Airbnb Sued For Allegedly Misleading Australian Customers

The ACCC are suing short stay accommodation giants Airbnb over allegedly misrepresenting their prices to Australian customers.

Airbnb are set to refund thousands of dollars after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced they would be suing the company in Federal Court.

The ACCC are claiming that Airbnb mislead customers into believing that accommodation prices were being presented in Australian dollars but upon booking their accommodation, discovered prices were in US dollars.

The alleged deception is believed to have occurred between January of 2018 and August of 2021.

According to the ACCC, Airbnb would only display a dollar symbol without explaining that the ensuing amount would be deducted in US currency.

With the US conversion rate currently at 72 cents US to the dollar, meaning customers were paying hundreds more than what was advertised.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb told News.com.au customers were not made aware of the price until after they had been billed.

“We allege that Airbnb’s misleading conduct meant that consumers were deprived of the opportunity to make an informed choice about whether, and at what price, to book their holiday accommodation on the Airbnb platform,” - ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb

“In addition to paying higher prices than expected, some consumers who were charged in US dollars also found themselves further out of pocket through currency conversion fees charged by their credit card provider.”

Ms Cass-Gottlieb said Airbnb were made aware of the high prices customers were being forced to pay.

“Despite thousands of consumers complaining to Airbnb about the way prices were displayed, Airbnb didn’t amend its booking platform until after the ACCC raised the issue,” she said.

“By taking this action, we are stating very clearly that digital platforms like Airbnb need to ensure the accuracy of all statements that may affect consumers’ purchasing decisions.”

The ACCC are asking for compensation for those who were over charged along with legal costs covered and financial penalties.

Airbnb are believed to be launching their own investigation into the allegations.

