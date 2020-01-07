Airbnb Offers Emergency Housing For Bushfire Victims

With bushfires ravaging the country and putting thousands of lives at risk, Airbnb is doing their part in helping victims and volunteers in Victoria find emergency housing.

Through their Open Homes initiative, Airbnb are offering free, temporary accommodation for anyone who has needed to relocate.

The program started after Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012, and hosts began to offer spare rooms for free to neighbors who needed to evacuate.

Since then, Open Homes has become an official Airbnb program around the world, putting people in need in contact with generous hosts.

Hosts are welcome to use the Open Homes program to advertise free accommodation during the Victorian Bushfires, where the only requirements are a comfortable bed and basic amenities that are available for 2 or more days in a row.

To book free accommodation or to register your spare room, head to the airbnb website here.

