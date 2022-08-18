Airbnb Introduce New 'Anti-Party Technology'

Airbnb are set to introduce an ‘anti-party technology’ which will help hosts to prevent guests from throwing parties.

The new feature will allow hosts to view a guest’s “history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs weekday, among many others”.

These factors will help the host to determine whether the guest is likely to throw a party.

The new feature, which has already been trialled in Australia, will soon be made available in both the US and Canada.

Airbnb said in a statement that the new feature will help to protect hosts and neighbours from potential damage and disruption.

“The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorised parties which negatively impact our hosts, neighbours, and the communities we serve,” Airbnb said.

“It’s integral to our commitment to our host community – who respect their neighbours and want no part of the property damage and other issues that may come with unauthorised or disruptive parties.”

The company revealed that the site had experienced an increase in unauthorised parties since 2020 as a direct result of Covid lockdowns.

The site implemented a permanent ban on parties in all Airbnb properties from June 2022 in an attempt to prevent damage and disruption to surrounding neighbourhoods.

As part of the new feature, neighbours will have access to a helpline to report unauthorised parties at Airbnb properties.

Since the new technology was trialled back in October of 2021, Airbnb have seen a significant drop in unauthorised parties.

