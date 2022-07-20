Air Pollution Spikes Across Europe Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave And Wildfires

EU Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service scientists have warned unhealthy levels of ozone pollution is being recorded across Britain, France, and southern Europe.

As record-breaking temperatures are being reached, including Britain’s first 40C day, and scorching fires continue to burn, southern and western Europe are experiencing the most pollution which could soon affect north-western regions.

For the first time since records were made, temperatures peaked at 40.3C in England’s Midlands small village Coningsby – 1.6 degrees higher than the last hottest day recorded in Cambridge, July 2019.

Wales also made record of its own, recording 37.1C – beating the previous high of 35.2C.

In Scotland, it reached 34.8C at Charterhall, which topped its previous record set for the country of 32.9C in 2003.

All these records were reached on Tuesday, local time to the respective countries.

Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Steven Belcher, said he “wasn’t expecting to see this” during his career and immediate action in protecting UK’s climate must be made to avoid such weather events again.

"In some ways, of course, 40 degrees is an arbitrary figure because we see the impact of heatwaves at lower temperatures, but for me it’s a real reminder that the climate has changed, and it will continue to change." - Steven Belcher

"Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it’s virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40 degrees C in an undisrupted climate.

“But climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible and we’re actually seeing that possibility now.

"If we continue under a high emission scenario, we could see temperatures like this every three years.

"The only way that we can stabilise the climate is by achieving net-zero, and of course the UK has made some great strides in that direction already. But we want to stabilise the climate at a safe level and that means reaching net-zero soon."

Temperatures continue to cause fires to burn across the continent, with Britain, France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal all burning.

Thousands of hectares of land have been destroyed across the countries forcing residents and holiday-goers to flee.

