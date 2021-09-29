Air Niugini To Resume Produce Flights From Cairns Before Christmas

Airline Air Niugini has revealed plans to conduct four special jet flights from Cairns to Port Moresby before Christmas.

The decision ensures fresh produce and seafood exports from the Far North will arrive into Asia through connecting flights set to land in Hong Kong and Singapore.

There may be an opening opportunity for passengers to book flights, pending the correct exemption and approval letts - passengers may be able to fly from Cairns to Port Moresby.

The return flights from Port Moresby will be utilised for large freights only - allowing surrounding island nations to transfer their products into the Australian market.

Queensland government have already ruled out passengers coming over in return flights to Cairns, due to the strict border stance.

Airline CEO Bruce Alabaster said the flight path would operate on Wednesdays from October 6 with four flights scattered up until Christmas.

“Air Niugini is the longest serving international airline to Cairns, having commenced services 46 years ago and we are pleased to be able to resume providing services to both PNG and Far North Queensland, albeit initially in a small way,” he said.

“We hope to be able to add more flights, and carry passengers southbound as well, as vaccination rates in Australia and PNG increase and border restrictions are gradually lifted.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.