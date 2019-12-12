Air New Zealand Plane Bound For Sydney Forced To Emergency Land

Auckland International Airport has declared an emergency after an Air New Zealand plane bound for Sydney made an emergency landing today at 12:12pm local time.

According to a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson, the plane landed safely and was met by emergency services, including nine firetrucks.

The NZ109 Air New Zealand flight is on ground and safe.

More details to come.

Download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.