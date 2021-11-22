Air New Zealand Cancel Over 1000 Aussie Flights Before Christmas

Thousands of Aussie based kiwis have had their Christmas plans turned upside down after Air New Zealand cancelled more than 1000 Australia flights.

Over 1000 flights have been cancelled by Air New Zealand between now and December 31, 2021 due to “border uncertainty”.

In a statement to the public by Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty, the decision to pull these flights from circulation is set to impact over 20,000 travellers.

“Continued border uncertainty between NZ and Australia means Air New Zealand cancelled more than 1000 flights through to 31 December 2021,” she said.

Ms Geraghty continued to explain that the airline had no choice as it awaits a solid decision on border restrictions from the New Zealand government.

“This will be particularly tough news for families and friends who were hoping to catch up over Christmas,” she said.

“But our hands are tied until border restrictions ease, and we receive further clarity from the New Zealand government.”

Any customers who have been impacted by the cancellations have been offered a flight credit to use when borders re-open while those with refundable tickets will be granted a refund.

The cancellations do not include those travelling on ‘red flights’ for people required to enter into managed isolation.

Other fully vaccinated travellers entering Australia from New Zealand will not be required to quarantine if they have proof of their negative PCR test, three days following their departure.

The New Zealand and Australian travel bubble, which originally opened on April 19, has been unreliable as Australian states began throwing their regions into snap lockdowns as the Delta variant spread throughout the country.

This prompted kiwi prime minister Jacinda Ardern to close the travel bubble for eight weeks from July 23 which was eventually stretched out to September 17 as both New Zealand and Australia battled a rise in case numbers.

