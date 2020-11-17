Agro The Puppet Confirms Whether He's Actually Got A Monobrow Or Eye Lids

The question we've all had about the appearance of this puppet has finally been answered!

Agro, the Australian Puppet spoke to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who revealed whether he's actually got one big eyebrow or if they're just his eyelids!

Plus, he also dished on his new Uber Eats partner, Dr Chris Brown who revealed what the Australian Vet is actually like!

Take a listen below:

