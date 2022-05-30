AGL Energy Dumps Demerger Plans Succumbing To Climate Activist Mike Cannon-Brookes

In a statement on Monday morning, AGL said it was withdrawing the plan to demerge its coal-focused generation business, despite the board believing it was the “best way forward”.

AGL has also announced its chief executive Graeme Hunt and chairman Peter Botten will leave the company along several board members.

In the statement to the ASX, the energy giant said it had insufficient shareholder support to secure the necessary 75% vote to go ahead with the demerger.

"While the board believed the demerger proposal offered the best way forward for AGL Energy and its shareholders, we have made the decision to withdraw it," Mr Botten said.

"The board will now undertake a strategic direction, change the composition of the board and management, and determine the best way to deliver long-term shareholder value."

AGL said they would undertake a strategic review of its operations.

That review will address how AGL can create shareholder value “in an environment where pressure on decarbonisation and energy affordability is accelerating”, the company said.

The energy giant also will also seek “further consultation with a broad range of stakeholders” including Grok Ventures, regulators, governments, and communities. Grok, Cannon-Brookes’ family-owned investment arm, has been approached for comment.

It follows the move by Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, who became the company's largest shareholder, to urge other investors to reject the demerger, arguing that if splitting its assets, it will do nothing to reduce emissions and address climate change.

A major sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Australia, AGL's coal- and gas-fired power stations account for about 8 per cent of the nation's carbon footprint.

