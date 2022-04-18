Aged Care Workers Vote To Strike Ahead Of Federal Election

Thousands of aged care workers across three states have vowed to take "unprecedented strike action" ahead of the federal election.

The United Workers Union says members in largest aged care providers across Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia have voted in favour of strike action in the final weeks of the federal election campaign.

In a bid to address widespread dissatisfaction over the treatment of workers and aged care residents, employees across the sector have been warning of strike action if issues of inadequate staffing and pay went unresolved.

"Aged care workers are being forced to take unprecedented strike action because of pay and conditions that are failing workers and failing residents," United Workers Union Aged Care Director, Carolyn Smith said.

"Aged care workers are beside themselves with fatigue and they are emotionally exhausted by the distressed residents they see every single day." - Ms Smith

Union members from Queensland's Churches of Christ and BlueGare, as well as aged care workers from Southern Cross Care and Angliçare in South Australia, along with members from Hall & Prior in Western Australia are all poised to take industrial action to address the aged care crisis.

The planned national strike action, is the first of its kind for aged care workers across Australia, calling for accountability on the failure of employers and governing bodies to address low rates of pay and inability to provide adequate staffing levels.

