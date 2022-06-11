Aged Care Providers Pushed To Speed Up Covid Vaccination Process

Aged care providers are being pushed to speed up their fourth dose of vaccinations as Covid outbreaks continue to worsen across the aged care sector.

Aged care facilities throughout the country have collectively experienced over 700 outbreaks with the number of Covid deaths also on the rise.

Aged care ministers Mark Butler and Anika Wells are urging aged care facilities to speed up booster shot distribution warning that facilities with low booster rates may be forced to explain why they are falling behind.

We write to you with a sense of urgency to ensure the protection of your residents and workers from the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation or death from Covid-19 in the coming months,” they wrote in a letter to various aged care facilities.

“As a residential aged care provider, you are required under the Aged Care Quality Standards to ensure effective infection prevention and control to safeguard those in your care.” - Ministers Mark Butler & Anika Wells

According to recent data from the Australian health department, there are currently 694 outbreaks across the country in aged care facilities with 1,913 staff and 3,603 residents testing positive for the virus.

The same data also reflects that 1,643 people have died from the virus in the first half of 2022 with only 231 people dying from the virus the year before.

The health department have established pop up vaccination hubs at aged care facilities administering both influenza and Covid booster shots but are urging providers to book into get their staff and residents immunised at vaccination clinics to speed up the process.

“It is critical that you act now to ensure the delivery of Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations without delay, and where possible to co-administer both vaccines at the same time,” they said.

“You must not wait. You must schedule your Covid-19 and influenza vaccination clinics at the earliest opportunity.”

