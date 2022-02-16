Aged Care Covid Death Toll Tragedy Completely Avoidable

Despite cases dipping, then rising and plateauing, Omicron outbreaks along Australia's east coast are plaguing both ends of the age-spectrum.

With Covid fatalities in aged-care this year exceeding 2021's tally, Aged Care Services minister, Richard Colbeck, reassures Australian's that Covid-related deaths in aged care are not a performance indicator.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic," he reminded the Senate, "and the completely tragic result of that is people will catch the virus across all parts of the community, and tragically, some will die".

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Meanwhile, the head of Australia’s peak aged care body has tied the early easing of Covid restrictions in NSW ate last year to be behind deaths of hundreds of aged care residents.

Chief executive of Aged and Community Services Australia, Paul Sadler said that he had warned NSW Health last December of the risks involved with Omicron spreading throughout the community.

“Of course what happened was the premier made the decision to continue down the pathway of openin,g up and within days the number of outbreaks in residential [facilities] skyrocketed and there are now hundreds of deaths in NSW in aged care since that decision was taken,” Sadler said.

It comes as the Australian Defence Force (ADF) has been called in support three aged care facilities in Tasmania who are grappling with Covid outbreaks.

Meantime, the drop in hospital admissions across the eastern seaboard is easing the pressure, with 391 in Victoria, 1,478 in New South Wales, 432 in Queensland and 10 in Tasmania.

Sadly, 57 further lives have been lost to the virus across these states.

Victoria reported 8,149 new cases, and sadly 18 lives lost.

Out of the 391 Victorians being treated in hospital, 13 patients are using ventilators.

In NSW, the number of Covid deaths has jumped from 9 to 27 as did the number of infections.

NSW reported 10,463 new cases, with 1,478 people are admitted to hospital with Covid, while 92 in ICU.

Tasmania’s cases have jumped from the 7-day average with 625 new infections.

Hospitalisations continue to plateau with 10 patients infected, while two are in ICU.

Elsewhere around the country on Wednesday February 16, Queensland has reported 12 deaths and 6,595 new infections.

There are currently 432 people in hospital with the virus, and 34 in ICU.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr