After Too Many Cancellations Tasmania Looks To Host Their Own NBL1 Intrastate Matches

With Covid continuing to cause chaos across most sporting fixtures, one basketball coach may have a solution to the problem.

Hobart Chargers Coach Anthony Stewart is considering replacing canned home and away games for an intrastate top of the table clash.

This would be in the hopes of playing off against Tasmanian NBL1 rivals, North-West Thunder.

The Chargers are currently sitting third on the ladder, while North-West sits at the top.

With round 16 cancelled due to ongoing border closures, the last time the Hobart Chargers played was round 12 on July 11.

McKay Timbers Hobart Chargers Chairman Brett McKay said,

“Our guys and girls just want to get on the court and play, they are very keen to play, they are training extremely hard. They are trying to keep their match fitness up and that’s the real catch, with every week the match fitness deteriorates”.

McKay also said as soon as the lockdown was announced, the three Tasmanian NBL1 teams met up to discuss playing matches against each other to keep up the players match fitness up to scratch.

While the NBL1 management had an emergency meeting last week to formulate a backup plan, Stewart said he was keen to get an intrastate match off the ground.

