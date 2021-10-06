After 30 Years In The UK, Kylie's Coming Home
After living in the UK for three decades, it seems Kylie Minogue is ready to come home.
Recently-filed documents have indicated the 53-year-old Aussie icon has changed her business address to a property based in Hawthorn, Victoria.
