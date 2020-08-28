African Safari From Your Living Room

Ever wanted to go on an African safari? Well now you can, and not even Covid-19 travel restrictions can stop you!

Thanks to the team at Girl Travel Tours, you can join expert guide and photographer Munya on a virtual Safari, where he will introduce you to Hwange National Park and Zimbabwe.

You will get to experience the Safari tour that he leads every day, which includes a descriptions of the pickup location, safety guidelines, the environment and the animals you are likely to see.

The virtual tour is completely free (however they appreciate tips), and will be held on October 7th at 7pm Easter Time (US and Canada)

Cant make it? That's okay because the tour will be recorded and available on the Girl Travel Tours website!